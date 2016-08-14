Adair County Community Voice

Third grade social studies students at Adair … [Continue to Read]
Local Leaders Visit ACES
Third grade social studies students at Adair County Elementary School were treated to three guest speakers … [Continue Reading]
Melton Brothers Honored for joining 2,000, 1,000, Point Clubs
The Adair County Indians made short work of Glasgow Thursday night in a home tilt at John Burr Memorial Gym, … [Continue Reading]
CPD Arrests
Columbia Police Department continued arrests in latest round of sweeps. CPD officers have arrested 7 more … [Continue Reading]
A DEADLY JOURNEY: Man found by roadside last seen after being released from jail
Lawrence “Larry” Chrisman aimlessly traveled the roads of Kentucky until he was arrested in Adair County on … [Continue Reading]
School Board Meeting Tonight at 6 p.m.
BOARD AGENDA JANUARY 19, 2017 REGULAR SCHOOL BOARD MEETING ADAIR COUNTY BOARD CONFERENCE ROOM 6:00 … [Continue Reading]
Adair will host playoff game Friday night
The Indians will host a playoff game on Friday night in the Class 3A playoffs. They will take on … [Continue to Read]
Middle School Intramural Basketball Signups Extended
Adair County Middle School is extending the signup period for its intramural basketball league. … [Continue to Read]
Volleyball set to play tonight!
The 2016 Adair County Lady Indian Volleyball team notched their first victory of the season and … [Continue to Read]