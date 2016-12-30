Adair County Community Voice

Latest

Fire destroys residence on Gentry Mill Road

ACCV Editor 1
0
The Adair County Fire Department received a call on Friday morning at 2:20 am, to a large residential building at 3163 Gentry Mill Road...

Columbia’s Sleep Inn and Suites now open

ACCV Editor 1
0
A three-story Sleep Inn and Suites hotel, located at 350 Dohoney Trace near the Cumberland Parkway is open for business. The Sleep Inn and Suites...

Parts of Adair County under boil water advisory

ACCV Editor 1
0
Date Issued 12/30/2016 Time Issued 8:30 A.M. A BOIL WATER ADVISORY is in effect for consumers of Columbia Adair Utilities District for customers on 4800 Hwy...

Louisville bridge toll starts Friday

ACCV Editor 1
0
Tolling on the Louisville – Southern Indiana Ohio River Bridges Project is scheduled to begin tomorrow. Tolling is scheduled to begin at 4 a.m....

Infinite Campus Update

ACCV Editor 1
0
Adair County Schools wants students and parents to know that Infinite Campus will likely be down at times over the next couple of days,...
123...273Page 1 of 273

Headline News

Fire destroys residence on Gentry Mill Road

ACCV Editor 1
0
The Adair County Fire Department received a call on Friday morning at 2:20 am, to a large residential building at 3163 Gentry Mill Road...

Columbia’s Sleep Inn and Suites now open

Parts of Adair County under boil water advisory

Community Calendar

Board of Ed. Holiday Closing

ACCV Editor 1
0
The Adair County Board of Education Central Office will be closed for the holidays on the following dates: Friday, Dec. 23rd Monday, Dec. 26th Thank you!! Becky Bailey Becky Bailey Administrative Assistant Adair County...

Chamber of Commerce Holiday Hours

Holiday Closings

Bearwallow United Methodist Church Christmas Play

November Chamber of Commerce Meeting

Around Kentucky

Adair County certified as Kentucky Work Ready Communities

ACCV Editor 1
0
FRANKFORT (Aug. 19, 2016) – Secretary Hal Heiner announced that Adair, Bourbon and Caldwell counties have been certified as Kentucky Work Ready Communities. Breckenridge, Casey,...

State Agencies Move to New Location, Four Floors of Surplus Furniture...

U.S. Senate candidates talk coal issues

Sports

Adair will host playoff game Friday night

ACCV Editor 1
0
The Indians will host a playoff game on Friday night in the Class 3A playoffs. They will take on Union County (6-4), who will...

Middle School Intramural Basketball Signups Extended

Volleyball set to play tonight!

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©