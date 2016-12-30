Adair County Community Voice

Fire destroys residence on Gentry Mill Road
The Adair County Fire Department received a call on Friday morning at 2:20 am, to a large residential building at 3163 Gentry Mill Road...
Columbia’s Sleep Inn and Suites now open
A three-story Sleep Inn and Suites hotel, located at 350 Dohoney Trace near the Cumberland Parkway is open for business. The Sleep Inn and Suites...
Parts of Adair County under boil water advisory
Date Issued 12/30/2016 Time Issued 8:30 A.M. A BOIL WATER ADVISORY is in effect for consumers of Columbia Adair Utilities District for customers on 4800 Hwy...
Louisville bridge toll starts Friday
Tolling on the Louisville – Southern Indiana Ohio River Bridges Project is scheduled to begin tomorrow. Tolling is scheduled to begin at 4 a.m....
Infinite Campus Update
Adair County Schools wants students and parents to know that Infinite Campus will likely be down at times over the next couple of days,...